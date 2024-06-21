The Robinsons squash and J2O maker saw its shares jump by as much as 15 per cent in response.

The Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire-based company said it received a proposal from Carlsberg for the whole business on June 11.

It said the potential bid valued to the company at 1,250p per share, or £3.1bn.

But Britvic said it concluded that the approach “significantly undervalues Britvic, and its current and future prospects” and rejected the move days later.

It came a week after it rejected a 1,200p per share approach from Carlsberg.

Britvic told shareholders: “The board remains confident in the current and future prospects of Britvic.

“It recognises its fiduciary duties and will consider any further proposal on its merits.

“There can be no certainty that any firm offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”

Carlsberg issued a separate statement confirming the move to its investors, saying it believes there could be long-term growth opportunities from a deal.