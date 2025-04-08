Softcat seals deal to acquire Leeds-based Oakland Group

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Oakland’s specialist consultancy services range from data strategy and governance, through to architecture and engineering, analytics and AI.

Oakland, which employs 70 people, is headquartered in Leeds and in 2024 generated revenue of around £10m.

A statement said: “Oakland is an existing partner to Softcat, with strong cultural affinity and aligned leadership values, and our combined strengths have resonated well with customers to date. As part of the transaction, Oakland’s leadership team will join Softcat to run the business initially as a standalone operating unit, aligning with Softcat’s sales team to maximise the shared growth opportunity.”

Softcat has acquired Oakland Group Services, bolstering Softcat’s data, automation and AI capabilities. (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

A payment of £8m has been funded by Softcat’s existing cash, with further contingent payments over the next three-years depending on performance, the statement added.