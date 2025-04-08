Softcat seals deal to acquire Leeds-based Oakland Group
Oakland’s specialist consultancy services range from data strategy and governance, through to architecture and engineering, analytics and AI.
Oakland, which employs 70 people, is headquartered in Leeds and in 2024 generated revenue of around £10m.
A statement said: “Oakland is an existing partner to Softcat, with strong cultural affinity and aligned leadership values, and our combined strengths have resonated well with customers to date. As part of the transaction, Oakland’s leadership team will join Softcat to run the business initially as a standalone operating unit, aligning with Softcat’s sales team to maximise the shared growth opportunity.”
A payment of £8m has been funded by Softcat’s existing cash, with further contingent payments over the next three-years depending on performance, the statement added.
Graham Charlton, Softcat CEO, commented: “Our customers need expert support to navigate this transition, so by combining Softcat’s market presence and broad portfolio with Oakland’s specialist capabilities, we can guide customers through every stage of this journey. The acquisition of Oakland delivers an immediate, strategically important addition to our portfolio of services.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.