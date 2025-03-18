Solar power battery storage system set to boost the energy efficiency of new homes in North Yorkshire

A development of new, affordable homes in North Yorkshire is getting an energy efficiency boost, as planning gets underway for the inclusion of a solar power battery storage system.

Located in the village of Swinton, north of Malton, the 20 new homes delivered by northern housing association Karbon Homes will all be linked to the system, enabling residents to store any surplus energy generated by the solar PV panels on the roofs for use at a later time.

The project demonstrates Karbon’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its homes, alongside helping customers reduce their energy bill costs.

James Kilroy, Head of Land and Partnerships for Yorkshire at Karbon Homes said: “This is the first time we’ve designed a development that enables all homes to benefit from battery storage. It’s a fantastic step towards making renewable energy generated from PV panels work for those residents who may not be at home through the day, ensuring they’re able to benefit from that ‘free’ energy later on.

CGI

“In times when the cost of living is high, providing homes that are not only affordable for local residents in terms of rent, but utilise technologies that have the potential to help customers save on their utilities bills, has never been more important.”

Hailed as a welcome boost for local housing stock, the new homes will consist of a mix of one, two, three and four-bed houses and bungalows, with associated access, garaging, parking and landscaping.

All have been designed to achieve an Energy Performance Certificate rating A target and will also boast enhanced energy efficiency measures, including air source heat pumps and EV charging points.

The homes will be available for a mix of tenures, including affordable rent, shared ownership and Rent to Buy, a scheme that allows residents to rent before they buy and, as rents are set at 20% less than local market rent, this offers the opportunity to save towards a deposit.

CGI portraying how the new homes will look

Designed by architects Ergo Projects Ltd, with affordable house builder Adderstone Living appointed as the principle contractor, the development will be the first where Karbon has included solar power battery storage for all the homes.

Stephen McCoy, managing director of Adderstone Living, said: “It’s great to be working with Karbon Homes again on this project - it’s a stunning scheme in a village setting that will be a real asset to the community. As well as the bricks and mortar we are also looking forward to providing some wider community benefits as part of the development.

“Indeed, the delivery of social housing has never been more important than at present withcommercial pressures on the sector to deliver high quality, added value schemes in places where people want to live and build communities.”

The development will be part-funded by Homes England, through Karbon’s Strategic Partnership with the Government’s housing delivery agency.

The strategic partnership has provided Karbon with funding to deliver 2,200 new affordable homes across the North East and Yorkshire over the next few years