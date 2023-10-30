All Sections
Solberge Hall: New owners specialising in luxury weddings to rename centuries-old hotel

A centuries-old country house hotel in North Yorkshire is to be renamed by new owners who specialise in luxury weddings.
By Chris Burn
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 11:15 GMT

Solberge Hall country house hotel in Newby Wiske, Northallerton has been acquired by wedding and events company Wharfedale Grange for an undisclosed sum.

It is intended that the hotel will be renovated over the next 12 months and renamed.

The 24-bedroom Georgian hotel is set in nine acres of woodland situated near the North Yorkshire Moors and Yorkshire Dales and since 2015 was owned by Classic Lodges hotel group.

Solberge Hall is under new ownership.Solberge Hall is under new ownership.
Solberge Hall is under new ownership.

Solberge Hall will be managed by Wharfedale Grange, which is based between Leeds and Harrogate.

Wharfedale Grange is a high-end hospitality venue featuring a stunning purpose built wedding barn with ceremony room and feature bar, a detached Grade II Listed 18th century farmhouse with six bedrooms and further ancillary accommodation in the farm outbuildings, plus an award-winning floristry shop.

CEO, owner and operator of both businesses Claire Thomas, said she was delighted the deal has been agreed.

“We are excited to announce the successful acquisition of Solberge Hall Hotel and our intention is to substantially enhance and upgrade the 200 year-old manor house hotel over the course of the next year and put it back on the map as Wharfedale Country House, an opulent hospitality destination specialising in luxury weddings and events,” she said.

"Solberge Hall fits perfectly into our growing hospitality portfolio.”

The deal includes the purchase of all assets including the hotel, restaurant, facilities and grounds.

All 40 members of staff will transfer over to work for the new owners and it will remain “business as usual” as a hotel, wedding and events venue until all work is completed.

A recent Daily Telegraph review said: “Built in 1824 by John Hutton, Solberge Hall is a chic country retreat with interiors that reflect its grade II listed facade: ornate embellishments, walls peppered with paintings, antiques and chandeliers, a manicured dining room and an inviting staircase up to the rooms. This small but beautifully formed hotel has character aplenty.”

