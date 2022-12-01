Frozen food supplier Fullers Foods International, a circa £400m turnover family-owned business, has been sold in a deal funded by a group of private investors.

Brothers Adam and Jason Fuller, former joint chief executives of Leeds-based Fullers Foods, said they had been considering their options as to how best to transition ownership of the business and were delighted that a multi-million pound deal funded by a group of private investors backing the existing management team, could be struck.

Kevin Smith, who has worked closely with the Fullers family for over 18 years, the past five as managing director, is leading the management team and will take up the role of chief executive.

Mr Smith has over 25 years’ experience working in retail and food businesses, spending 13 years at ASDA as well as commercial roles at Young’s Seafood.

Kevin Smith, chief executive of Fullers Foods, Leeds. Picture: Mark Bickerdike

Jason Fuller said: “In looking at who best to take over stewardship of the Fullers business and to ensure continuity of operations for our customers and suppliers, Adam and I felt the time had come to hand over Fullers to a younger generation who are excellently placed to take the company onto the next level of growth.

“We strongly believe that under Kevin’s sustained leadership Fullers will be in safe hands, will remain at the forefront of the food industry and will continue to thrive.

"The loyalty and dedication of the whole team here at Fullers has been first class and we would like to thank them for their unwavering support over the years.

“We’d also like to take this opportunity to thank all our customers and suppliers with whom we have worked for many years and have been an integral part of the company’s success.”

Fullers Foods is a retail and food service own brand supplier, specialising in developing and supplying private label foods and creating own brand packages for grocery retailers and food service operators.

It is one of the UK’s leading suppliers of own-label frozen serving customers such as M&S, Asda, Morrison’s, Tesco and Aldi.

Fullers sources and distributes more than 450,000 tonnes of food per year, supported by more than 100 factories across Britain, northern Europe and the Far East.

Mr Smith added: “It’s been a privilege to work with Adam and Jason on the journey with Fullers Foods and to lead this business and our excellent team as managing director. It’s a real honour to do so now under this new ownership structure.

“Fullers Foods is a highly successful business. The new investment will enable us to grow on its many strengths, building our supplier and manufacturing capability around Europe and the world and expanding our team here in Leeds. It’s very much business as usual, with a bright future ahead.”

The sellers were advised by BrownButler chartered accountants and Dave Paterson of DJP Advisory.

In 2021, Fullers Foods expanded its headquarters in Leeds with £600,000 investment.

The company added another floor to its offices in Park Square for clients, with the first four floors now devoted purely to staff.

