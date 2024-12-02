Solicitors Ware & Kay strengthens dispute team with promotion

Ware & Kay Solicitors, with offices in York, Wetherby, and Malton, is pleased to announce the promotion of Akeel Hussain to Associate in its highly regarded Litigation and Dispute Resolution Department, effective from 1st December 2024.

Since joining Ware & Kay, Akeel has become a valued member of the team, recognised for his expertise in handling a wide range of complex litigation matters. His work includes residential landlord and tenant disputes, breach of contract claims, professional negligence cases and debt recovery.

In his new role as Associate, Akeel will continue to deliver tailored legal advice to a diverse range of clients, including property owners, landed estates, farmers, and agricultural businesses. He will also advise commercial and residential landlords on possession claims, recovery of rent arrears, insolvency, contentious probate, contested business lease renewals, dilapidations, and property ownership disputes. Additionally, Akeel will provide counsel on partnership and shareholder disputes.

Akeel graduated from the University of Central Lancashire with a Law degree and a Master’s in Legal Practice, qualifying as a Solicitor in 2021. Originally from Keighley, West Yorkshire, Akeel joined Ware & Kay in 2023, bringing with him a wealth of experience from his time at a Manchester-based firm.

Akeel Hussain, Associate, Litigation & Dispute Resolution (right), Johanne Spittle, Director, Litigation & Dispute Resolution (left)

Contribution

Commenting on his promotion, Akeel said: "I am honoured to take on the role of Associate at Ware & Kay. The firm has an excellent reputation for providing outstanding legal services, and I am excited to continue advising our clients on a wide range of dispute resolution matters."

Johanne Spittle, Director and Head of Litigation & Dispute Resolution, congratulated Akeel on his promotion: "Akeel’s promotion to Associate is well-deserved recognition of his dedication, expertise, and contribution to the team. His ability to navigate complex legal matters and deliver exceptional client service makes him a key asset to the department and the firm. We look forward to seeing him thrive in his new role."