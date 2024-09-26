Group revenue decreased by 5.6 per cent to £9.3m over the half year, while operating profit decreased to £0.2m from £0.8m in the same period the year before.

The group said its sales performance was slightly ahead of the market and a major investment in its manufacturing facility is on track for completion in early 2025.

In a statement for investors, AIREA said its business transformation was progressing well, in line with its plans, and a review of the group’s stockholding policy is also underway.

Optimism: Médéric Payne, Chief Executive Officer, and Conleth Campbell, Chief Financial Officer of AIREA plc. The company said its business transformation was progressing well in line with its plans. (Photo Mark Bickerdike)

Martin Toogood, Non-Executive Chairman of AIREA plc, commented: “The year started well, with strong demand for our carbon-zero and low-carbon product ranges in the first quarter.

"The group then experienced an unforeseen slowdown in the second quarter, with international sales impacted by ongoing economic and geopolitical concerns.”

UK sales performed slightly ahead of the overall market trend, he added.

Mr Toogood added: “The group had an encouraging start to the third quarter, with positive trading in July and August finishing with a strong order book.

"We anticipate continued improvement in trading during the second half with several new product launches scheduled and the group is trading in line with the board’s recently revised expectations for the full year.

“The board remains confident in the group’s long-term prospects as we focus on successfully delivering the investment in our manufacturing facility in early 2025 and the ongoing transformation of the business, positioning it for profitable future growth.”

The group said the weaker than expected performance in the second quarter, due to the uncertainty around the UK general election, impacted operating profit.

It added: “The group’s operating profit was also impacted by non-recurring costs associated with the major investment and the ongoing strategic investment in resources to deliver more profitable future growth.”

"Appropriate action is being taken to reduce inventory levels through the course of the second half of the year with the aim of introducing a more efficient and cash generative strategy.”

"Capital expenditure increased to £1.3m as the major investment in the group’s manufacturing facility commenced.”

"Net cash (cash less loans and borrowings) decreased to £1.3m. The group has access to further liquidity of £1.0m via its unutilised overdraft facility.”

The group said it has also taken the decision to divest its investment property, which has a carrying value of £4.1m.