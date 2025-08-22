Some law firms could be failing in duty to protect clients’ best interests, says SRA

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The SRA said the findings suggest that some firms could be failing in their duty to protect and promote clients’ best interests when pursuing claims, potentially leading to direct risk to the public.

These types of high volume claims occur when a large number of people make legal claims for compensation or redress linked to a specific event or systemic issue.

Examples of areas where such claims are commonly made include the potential mis-selling of financial products and services, data breaches, diesel emissions, flight delays, housing disrepair or cavity wall insulation.

A review by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) into how law firms handle high-volume consumer claims has highlighted significant concerns over poor practice. (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

The SRA said: “The report reinforces concerns emerging from the SRA’s wider proactive investigations, which already suggested widespread issues across the sector.”

The SRA said it was taking the “exceptional step” of contacting firms active in the high-volume claims sector requiring them to complete a mandatory declaration confirming they understand and are following the regulator’s rules. If, in considering their return, firms identify areas in which they need to improve their approach they should take immediate action, the SRA said.

The regulator has previously issued a range of guidance and warning notices reminding firms of their regulatory obligations when conducting claims work. The findings of the review make it clear that some firms are not heeding these, according to the SRA.

The statement added: “The SRA continues to take action where it uncovers evidence that firms are not complying. As of 31 July 2025, it has 95 investigations open relating to 76 law firms linked to potential misconduct while delivering high-volume claims work.”

Anna Bradley, Chair of the SRA, said: ‘High-volume consumer claims can provide access to justice for many when done well. However, there are widespread issues in the market, and this is harming consumers. “We are writing to firms requiring them to declare they understand our rules and are complying with them. Where we see poor practice, we will take robust action.’

As part of its review, the SRA surveyed 129 law firms active in the high-volume claims market, who were together handling more than 2.4 million live claims. It further conducted in-depth visits to 25 of these firms and detailed reviews of 50 case files.

Only 11 of the 25 firms visited could evidence that they had shared the required client care information with all claimants when taking them on, and only 12 had records which proved they had shared all the required information on costs and how claims would be funded. As a result of the review, nine of the 25 firms visited are being actively investigated by the SRA.

Key issues identified in the SRA’s review include firms failing to consider the best interests of their clients when entering into funding and referral arrangements, or deciding how a claim is to be progressed.

Concerns have also been raised about clients not being given transparent information on costs, or potential liabilities if a claim fails or the merits of a claim before entering into an agreement.

There have also been reports of poor or non-compliant approaches to how arrangements that should underpin ‘no-win no-fee’ arrangements are being arranged or managed.