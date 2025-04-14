Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer to open new store in Yorkshire town with ‘unique charm’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows the firm launching stores in Leeds, York and Wakefield, as well as a shop in Sheffield city centre’s Heart of the City development.

The company said that its new Harrogate store will open this Spring, with an announcement on the opening date expected “very soon”.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We’re really excited to open in Harrogate, a town known for its unique charm.

“This new store is an important part of our ongoing expansion in Yorkshire, and we’re looking forward to introducing our distinctive homewares to even more customers in the region.”

The company runs around 300 stores in 17 countries. It is also growing its presence in the UK, with plans to open 100 stores across the UK by 2027.

