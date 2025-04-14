Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer to open new store in Yorkshire town with ‘unique charm’

Danish homeware retailer Søstrene Grene is set to continue its Yorkshire expansion after the firm announced that it will open a new Harrogate store in the coming months.
Michael Crossland
By Michael Crossland

Business reporter

Published 14th Apr 2025, 16:45 BST

The announcement follows the firm launching stores in Leeds, York and Wakefield, as well as a shop in Sheffield city centre’s Heart of the City development.

The company said that its new Harrogate store will open this Spring, with an announcement on the opening date expected “very soon”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We’re really excited to open in Harrogate, a town known for its unique charm.

Søstrene Grene is set to continue its Yorkshire expansion with a new store in Harrogate.Søstrene Grene is set to continue its Yorkshire expansion with a new store in Harrogate.
Søstrene Grene is set to continue its Yorkshire expansion with a new store in Harrogate.

“This new store is an important part of our ongoing expansion in Yorkshire, and we’re looking forward to introducing our distinctive homewares to even more customers in the region.”

Read More
Login to a software package for just £1 and save hours each week on your online ...

The company runs around 300 stores in 17 countries. It is also growing its presence in the UK, with plans to open 100 stores across the UK by 2027.

UK Joint Venture Partner, Jonathan Cooper, who runs Søstrene Grene stores across

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

the North of England, said: “Harrogate is a town full of character, and its strong sense of community makes it a perfect fit for Søstrene Grene. After the excitement of our Leeds opening earlier this year, we’re proud to continue our journey into Yorkshire with the new Harrogate store.”

Related topics:HarrogateYorkshireLeedsSpringYorkWakefieldSheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice