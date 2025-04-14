Søstrene Grene: Danish retailer to open new store in Yorkshire town with ‘unique charm’
The announcement follows the firm launching stores in Leeds, York and Wakefield, as well as a shop in Sheffield city centre’s Heart of the City development.
The company said that its new Harrogate store will open this Spring, with an announcement on the opening date expected “very soon”.
Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “We’re really excited to open in Harrogate, a town known for its unique charm.
“This new store is an important part of our ongoing expansion in Yorkshire, and we’re looking forward to introducing our distinctive homewares to even more customers in the region.”
The company runs around 300 stores in 17 countries. It is also growing its presence in the UK, with plans to open 100 stores across the UK by 2027.
UK Joint Venture Partner, Jonathan Cooper, who runs Søstrene Grene stores across
the North of England, said: “Harrogate is a town full of character, and its strong sense of community makes it a perfect fit for Søstrene Grene. After the excitement of our Leeds opening earlier this year, we’re proud to continue our journey into Yorkshire with the new Harrogate store.”
