South Yorkshire AMRC signs deal with massive Australian aerotropolis scheme

Plans to replicate the techniques and innovations seen at South Yorkshire’s Advanced Manufacturing and Research Centre in Australia have been revealed.

A memorandum of understanding between New South Wales premier and the AMRC’s Professor Keith Ridgway has been signed in a bid to ‘mimic the brilliance’ of the facility’s work in the new $20bn Western Sydney Aerotropolis.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian talks to staff at the AMRC

The Australian infastructure project is expected to create thousands of high-quality jobs in Sydney and the AMRC will become a Foundation Partner at the Aerotropolis.

Gladys Berejiklian, Premier of New South Wales and the Leader of the New South Wales Liberal Party, said the new facility would create thousands of highly skilled job opportunities for young people in Western Sydney.

“This facility has transformed Sheffield’s job market and trained more than 1,300 highly-skilled technical apprentices who are now working with Rolls-Royce, Boeing

and BAE Systems,” Ms Berejiklian said.

The MOU signed between Premier Gladys Berejiklian and the AMRC

“With the support of AMRC young people in Western Sydney will soon have the same opportunity to work with 130 leading industrial companies to develop skills in advanced manufacturing, aerospace and medical devices.”

Ms Berejiklian toured the AMRC Training Centre and met with young people, 16 to 18 years old, working on artificial intelligence products, robotics and new

medical devices.

Built on the site of the old Orgreave coking plant, the AMRC and the cluster of hi-tech companies growing around it, have transformed industrial decline into high quality jobs, a process the Australian delegation hopes to emulate.

The likes of Boeing and McLaren have facilities on the site and pioneering work on the likes of small nuclear modular reactors is just one of the areas the AMRC is developing.

AMRC founder Professor Keith Ridgway said he looked forward to helping the NSW Government establish the Aerotropolis as a modern research and skills hub.

He said: “It’s been wonderful to tell Premier Berejiklian how a small group of passionate and committed people, backed by a visionary partner in Boeing, are using science, technology and skills training to transform a region that seemed locked into a spiral of terminal decline.

“It’s truly an honour that our economic and social experiment in Sheffield and Rotherham has attracted the attention of such a dynamic and ambitious governmen on the other side of the world.

“We are delighted to be invited to help Premier Berejiklian turn her vision for a Western Sydney Aerotropolis into a reality.

“This is also a massive opportunity for the Sheffield City Region to learn and benefit from the partnership with NSW, as this inspirational project takes wings.”

The memorandum is part of the NSW Government’s commitment to create 200,000 jobs in and around the Western Sydney Aerotropolis, with a significant proportion to be located within 30 minutes of where workers live.