South Yorkshire businesses offered free digital tools to boost connectivity and security

Businesses in South Yorkshire will receive three months of free business broadband and a complimentary cyber audit, as part of a tech event taking place at Sheffield Hallam University.

The event, run by IT and technology provider, Simoda, and Sheffield Hallam University, aims to empower businesses across South Yorkshire by providing access to cutting-edge expertise, innovative technology solutions, and networking opportunities. The event is designed to bridge the gap between businesses and technology, equipping them with the tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

As part of the Accelerate Cyber & Fibre: Bringing the Future of Technology to Sheffield event, attendees will have the chance to engage with academics and technology industry experts. Workshops and seminars will cover topics such as cybersecurity, data analytics, and digital transformation.

Event details

The event, taking place on 20 March from 10 am – 4 pm, will also provide an opportunity for local businesses to network and explore potential partnerships. Students will also be able to attend to speak to local businesses about career opportunities and learn how technology will play a vital role in their future careers.

Professor Conor Moss, Dean of Sheffield Business School at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “Sheffield Hallam is proud to bang the drum for South Yorkshire and to be a key driver of our region’s economic growth. We work with a diverse range of businesses, and our seven-hundred employer partners represent some of the best and most forward-thinking organisations in South Yorkshire and across the country. Working with businesses like Simoda – which is committed to supporting regional growth and local enterprise – helps us to build a more collaborative and technologically advanced regional economy, and to provide exciting networking and career opportunities for our students.”

Daniel Bumby, Managing Director of Simoda, said: “We are passionate about supporting businesses across the region in optimising and developing their IT Infrastructure to drive better productivity, efficiency, and cost savings. Sheffield is a city known for its resilience, innovation, and strong business community. By partnering with Sheffield Hallam University for this event, we aim to create a collaborative network that fosters growth, drives economic development, and positions Sheffield as a hub for technological advancement.”

