South Yorkshire care home launches monthly ‘Blue Light Breakfast’ to honour healthcare heroes

By Press Team
Contributor
Published 12th Feb 2025, 18:45 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 13:30 BST
Rotherham-based Sid Bailey Care Home, part of the Danforth Care Homes group, is proud to announce the launch of its Blue Light Breakfast, a monthly event dedicated to showing appreciation for the healthcare professionals who tirelessly serve our community.

Taking place on the first Tuesday of every month, the event invites all healthcare workers to enjoy a freshly cooked breakfast prepared by Sid Bailey’s talented kitchen team.

Since opening its doors in April 2023, Sid Bailey has become a trusted part of the Brampton community, known for its exceptional residential, respite, and dementia care.

The introduction of the Blue Light Breakfast reflects the home’s ongoing commitment to giving back to those who dedicate their lives to caring for others.

Sid Bailey Care Homeplaceholder image
Sid Bailey Care Home

Victoria Alder, General Manager at Sid Bailey, expressed her excitement about the initiative: “Healthcare professionals are the backbone of our communities, often working tirelessly behind the scenes. The Blue Light Breakfast is our way of saying thank you, offering them a warm meal and a welcoming space to unwind.

"At Sid Bailey, we believe in creating connections, not just within our home but with the wider community. We’re excited to open our doors to those who give so much to others.”

Whether you're a paramedic, nurse, GP, or care worker, Sid Bailey extends a heartfelt invitation to join the Blue Light Breakfast, recognising the vital role healthcare professionals play in making our communities stronger and healthier.

For more information, please visit the website.

Related topics:South YorkshireRotherham
