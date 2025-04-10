South Yorkshire chambers call for greater capacity in planning system after survey results

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In February, the business organisations launched a new poll asking firms across the region to share their experiences of submitting planning applications.

With feedback from over 200 respondents, The South Yorkshire Planning Survey found that though the system is broadly working well for businesses, capacity constraints are slowing down the system.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While 79 per cent of companies indicated they have been satisfied with the outcomes of their recent applications, 62 per cent were dissatisfied with the amount of time that the decision took.

South Yorkshire’s three chambers of commerce have called for greater capacity and resources in the planning system. Photo: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

In a joint statement, the chief executives for all three South Yorkshire Chambers — covering Doncaster, Sheffield and Barnsley & Rotherham — said: “It is, of course, heartening to learn that most businesses that have interacted with their local planning system in recent years have enjoyed positive outcomes at the end of the process. However, it is clear that there is also a real capacity issue that needs to be tackled here, as those same firms are telling us that the decisions are taking too long to make.

“Government’s forthcoming reforms in this area are no doubt well-intended, and we look forward to seeing what they entail, but the lack of skilled resource remains the biggest problem bedevilling the system and it must be tackled at pace.”

The Government has previously announced “sweeping reforms” to the planning system under the Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which it said will “take an axe to red tape” that slows down approval of infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner said in January that the government was “putting growth at the heart of our planning system”.

The latest survey from South Yorkshire’s chambers of commerce saw the promptness of decision-making emerge as a clear top priority for improvement – ranking as either the number one or number two choice for almost two out of three firms.

Respondents also cited a number of knock-on effects that they have encountered owing to delays with their applications, including missed commercial opportunities, wasted investment, scaled back ambitions and postponements in hiring new staff.

South Yorkshire Mayor, Oliver Coppard, added: “To grow our economy and create opportunity for South Yorkshire, we need the world-leading companies already based here to have the confidence to expand and invest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And what those businesses are telling us chimes with the findings of this survey. They need the planning system to be able to make quicker decisions.

“Our national government is committed to reforming the planning system to get Britain building again.