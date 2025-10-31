South Yorkshire Chambers launch plan to build skills system ‘aligned with what our economy needs’

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the next six months, the three Chambers will lead a major consultation process across the region, convening a series of Workforce Development Partnerships.

The partnerships will aim to bring together employers, colleges, universities, independent training providers, and policymakers to identify the specific skills South Yorkshire needs to compete in the future economy.

They will focus on growth sectors including advanced manufacturing, digital transformation, clean energy, logistics, creative industries, and emerging technologies.

South Yorkshire’s Chambers of Commerce have announced the next phase of their Local Skills Improvement Plan (LSIP), which aims to take “decisive action to reshape the region’s skills system”.

Funded by Skills England and led by Doncaster, Sheffield, and Barnsley & Rotherham, those behind the initiative said it will aim to move the region from “diagnosis to delivery” in terms of solving the skills issues.

Dan Fell, chief executive of Doncaster Chamber, said: “The ambition to build a skills system that truly works for employers and learners is absolutely right but the pace of change must now accelerate.

“This next stage is about delivery, not diagnosis. We need to ensure that every part of the system — from training providers to policymakers — is aligned with what our economy actually needs to thrive.”

The move will also aim to support Mayor Oliver Coppard’s Plan for Good Growth, which sets out a vision for an “inclusive, innovative, and resilient regional economy”.

Carrie Sudbury, chief executive of Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, said: “We need to make sure that every learner, whether they’re entering the workforce for the first time or retraining mid-career, can access opportunities that work for them.