South Yorkshire experts warn planning bill could stifle housebuilding

The Planning and Infrastructure Bill, which is expected to become law during the next parliamentary session, aims to pave the way to create up to 1.5 million new homes across the UK.

However, at a special event hosted by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber, industry experts claimed that the proposed changes in legislation will “do little” to resolve the challenges faced by many businesses working in the property sector.

Matthew Stephens, chair, Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber Property Forum, said: “Although we welcome the government’s commitment towards unlocking Britain’s housebuilding sector, feedback from our members has suggested that the Planning and Infrastructure Bill will do little to overcome the very real issues being faced.”

Senior representatives from South Yorkshire’s property sector have warned that the Government's Planning and Infrastructure Bill could "do little" to help housebuilders. Photo: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

During the event, hosted by Barnsley & Rotherham Chamber’s Property Forum and sponsored by planning specialist Spawforths, more than 70 of South Yorkshire’s senior property professionals and delegates heard how the new legislation is likely to impact the region.

Updates were provided by the South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority, Barnsley Council and Rotherham Council, explaining how the new legislation is likely to be implemented in South Yorkshire.

Amongst the likely measures set to come into effect through the bill are a reduction in statutory consultees, the re-introduction of mandatory housing targets for local authorities as well as a commitment towards delivering the vital infrastructure needed to unlock South Yorkshire’s growth potential.

But during a panel discussion, businesses called on the government to do more to support the construction sector.

Mr Stephens added: “Increased red tape, problems recruiting skilled workers, cost pressures and soaring land values are all stifling growth in the construction industry.

“The number of new homes being built in Britain is at its lowest level since 2017, and if the government is serious about getting Britain building, it needs to create an environment in which businesses can realise their full potential.

“It was very clear from our panel discussion that many in the sector are rightly concerned about the future.”

The Government has described the Planning and Infrastructure bill as “central” to its plan to get Britain building again.