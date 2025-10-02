South Yorkshire Institute of Technology opens in 'world-class learning environment'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building was officially opened by Barnsley MPs Dan Jarvis and Dr Marie Tidball, who joined college representatives and stakeholders including contractor GF Tomlinson, AECOM, Salix, the Department for Education (DfE), and the South Yorkshire Institute of Technology (SYIoT).

The building, originally built in 1932 as Barnsley Mining and Technical College, has been transformed into as a future-ready learning environment for higher-level education, innovation and sustainable development, providing capacity for more than 1,000 students and staff.

The multi-million-pound project delivered on behalf of Barnsley College, was funded through a combination of Department for Education (DfE) investment, college capital funds, and additional sustainability upgrades supported by a successful Salix decarbonisation bid.

An official opening has been held for the new facility in Barnsley

Adrian Grocock, managing director at GF Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to deliver this landmark facility for Barnsley College and the wider South Yorkshire IoT. This world-class learning environment reflects the very best in heritage refurbishment, sustainability and future-ready education design. It has been a pleasure to collaborate with the client team to deliver a project that meets high technical aspirations while generating lasting benefits for the community.”

Barnsley College Principal and Chief Executive Officer David Akeroyd said: “The opening of the University Centre is a landmark moment for higher-level education in Barnsley and the wider region.