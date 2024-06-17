South Yorkshire International Trade Conference to return 'bigger and better' next month

Led by Sheffield International Trade Centre, part of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, the conference is taking place on July 3 at the OEC Sheffield.

It builds on the success of the inaugural South Yorkshire International Trade Conference (SYITC) which took place last November.

Nick Patrick, Director of the International Trade Centre, said: "We are thrilled to bring the South Yorkshire International Trade Conference back to the region next month. The interest for this event underpins the importance for this regions global reach.

“Last year’s conference was a huge success and we can’t wait to build on that momentum, presenting another unique opportunity for organisations in our region to gain valuable insights and foster the connections required to succeed in the global marketplace. This is important now more than ever.

“We can’t wait to welcome delegates on the day and shout about all the great opportunities happening here in South Yorkshire."

Mr Patrick will make an address at the event, as will South Yorkshire mayor Oliver Coppard and Sheffield Chamber of Commerce CEO Louisa Harrison-Walker.

There will also be a Q&A panel discussion hosted by the British Chambers of Commerce and networking opportunities with delegates and international organisations.

The Q&A panel will be hosted by Liam Smyth, Director of Trade Facilitation from the British Chambers of Commerce, and will welcome insight from Dina Tchernych, International Logistics Manager from Crating Solutions, Jeremiah Nguru, Managing Director of Harvey Pharma), Tom Janion, Managing Director of Trek-Group, and Charles Turner DL, Master Cutler and Managing Director of Durham Duplex.

Other industry expert guest speakers present at the conference will be John Chiswell, Cross-Border Solutions Manager EMEA, and Connor Kirkland, Regional Sales Manager from Avalara Europe who will be exploring VAT Compliance: Customs Duties and Import Taxes.

Michael Boulanger, CEO from RM Boulanger is scheduled to discuss the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism while Karen Greenwood, Senior Underwriter from Newable Finance, will be on hand to talk about access to UK export finance.

The conference is headline sponsored by tax compliance specialists Avalara.

Sacha Wilson, Senior Director – EMEA at Avalara, said: “The South Yorkshire International Trade Conference is incredibly important.

"Not only does it allow us as a region to celebrate what we’re already doing well, it provides organisations with routes to find out how they can improve their international trade and collaborate with others in the region.

“We are dedicated to helping businesses make the most of opportunities overseas and conferences like this are a big part of that. We’re super proud to be sponsoring this year’s event.”

Associate sponsors include Business Sheffield, Sheffield Business School (Sheffield Hallam University), The Woodland Group and RM Boulanger.