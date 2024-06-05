South Yorkshire Pensions Authority backs Gresham House forestry fund with £50m

Gresham House, the London-based alternative asset manager, has secured the money from the Pensions Authority for its Gresham House Forest Fund VI LP.

It is described as “an asset-backed forestry fund that aims to deliver robust, diversified returns for investors while contributing to lowering emissions and supporting biodiversity”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fund was launched in March 2022 and provides investors with a portfolio of forestry assets around the UK.

South Yorkshire Pensions Authority has invested in a forestry fund

It generates returns through the harvesting and sale of sustainable timber - which is increasingly being used as a lower-carbon alternative to traditional building materials - alongside the capital growth of the underlying land.

The fund is expected to sequester 4.7mn tCO2e over the next 25 years, and investors in the fund also have the opportunity to receive distributions in the form of carbon credits, which can be sold to provide an additional return or retained for carbon insetting purposes.

The estimated accumulated certified carbon credits, based on a £400mn fund size, could be up to one million credits over 25 years, subject to the level of new planting land acquired into the portfolio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new commitment from South Yorkshire Pensions Authority builds on existing backing for the strategy from Worcestershire Pension Fund and high-net-worth individuals. It brings the fund to over £150mn in size.

George Graham, director, South Yorkshire Pensions Authority, said: “Forestry has an important role to play in our portfolio as we build out our natural capital allocation.

"Importantly, it offers a resilient, diversified source of returns while supporting our net zero journey and efforts to combat climate change and support biodiversity. Gresham House’s experience and track record in managing forestry assets makes this strategy a natural choice for South Yorkshire Pensions Authority.”

Olly Hughes, managing director, forestry at Gresham House, said: “We continue to see strong appetite from institutional investors for forestry investments, and it is testament to Gresham House’s expertise in this area that South Yorkshire Pension Authority has chosen to make this significant commitment to Forest Fund VI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad