South Yorkshire’s Pablo Parra named JTL’s first-ever Training Officer of the Year

Pablo Parra, a JTL Training Officer based in South Yorkshire, has been named JTL’s National Training Officer of the Year 2025 – the inaugural winner of this newly introduced award celebrating exceptional learner support in the apprenticeship sector.

Pablo is based at JTL’s South Yorkshire training centre – a £2 million state-of-the-art facility offering both electrical and plumbing apprenticeships. Opened to meet local employer demand and support green technology training, the centre includes fully equipped workshops and classrooms, and plays a key role in delivering the region’s net zero ambitions.

The award was presented at JTL’s National Apprenticeship Awards, held at the Royal Armouries Museum in Leeds, where the organisation recognised the top apprentices, employers, tutors and training professionals from across England and Wales.

This is the first time the Training Officer of the Year category has featured in JTL’s annual awards, introduced to spotlight individuals whose dedication, guidance and expertise have played a pivotal role in helping apprentices succeed. Pablo was recognised for his outstanding approach to mentoring, his deep commitment to learner development and his positive influence on both apprentices and their employers.

Pablo supports apprentices across the region, helping them navigate the practical and academic components of their programmes. He works closely with employers, tutors and learners to ensure each apprentice gets the personalised support they need to succeed – from day one through to completion.

JTL currently works with over 3,800 employers and supports more than 8,000 learners across England and Wales. Its team of Training Officers play a crucial role in delivering high-quality apprenticeship experiences by providing continuous assessment, mentoring and employer liaison – all essential to developing a skilled, confident and future-ready workforce.

Pablo said: "There's nothing more rewarding than taking on an apprentice who starts with no skills or knowledge, and watching them grow into a confident, qualified electrician. Working with both them and the employers to make that happen is what makes this job so worthwhile and rewarding. I'm truly grateful to be recognised for this award, which could not have been achieved without the help and support of the rest of the team."

