Manchester-based property outfit Northern Group has announced the acquisition of the Grade II listed Sovereign House, which is home to darts attraction Flight Club and shuffleboard experience Electric Shuffle. It is the company’s first deal in Leeds.

The building also has office space on its upper floors.

“This acquisition is an exciting one for Northern Group and takes us into another vibrant northern city and reflects our continued commitment to investing in future-facing city centres,” said Paul Dobbs, Northern Group’s Chief Operating Officer. “Sovereign House’s unique position at the intersection of Leeds’ core commercial, leisure and retail districts makes it a fantastic opportunity for long-term value creation.

Sovereign House is under new ownership

“Expanding into Leeds marks a significant milestone for Northern Group as we broaden our footprint beyond Greater Manchester and we're thrilled to bring our proven model of high-quality, design-led spaces and community-focused developments there. Sovereign House is just the beginning.