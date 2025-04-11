Sowerby Bridge: Rosehill opens new manufacturing facility following multi-million-pound financing agreement

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rosehill has established a new manufacturing facility in Sowerby Bridge, following a multi-million-pound financing agreement with UKEF and Virgin Money.

A spokesman said Rosehill had expanded its Spring Bank Mills site by adding a new production facility. The company has expanded its direct export markets from 52 countries to more than 60.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The financing is also helping to fund apprenticeships and university placements to grow West Yorkshire’s manufacturing workforce.

Founded in 1988, Rosehill Polymers Group is a manufacturer of high-performance polymer systems using recycled rubber. (Photo supplied on behalf of Rosehill)

A spokesman said: “Founded in 1988, Rosehill produces polymer systems using recycled rubber, with applications across infrastructure, transport, energy, and security sectors.

"UKEF’s support under its General Export Facility has allowed Rosehill to scale operations and break into nine new markets in the past year alone, including Chile, Turkey, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia with further expansion planned for 2025.”

"With around 100 staff based at its West Yorkshire site, including in-house chemists and technical specialists, Rosehill continues to invest in skills through apprenticeships and university placements - ensuring a strong foundation for the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“UKEF’s support has been instrumental in helping Rosehill drive sustainable manufacturing growth, expand its international footprint, and contribute to the UK’s global trade ambitions under the government’s Plan for Change.”

Alexander Celik, CEO at Rosehill Polymers Group, said the company has a history of exporting its products to several developed key markets.

"However, as competition within the sector increases, it is more important than ever to mirror this success elsewhere,’’ he added. “Working with UKEF has not only enabled us to tap into the potential held within Latin America, Southeast Asia and Europe, but also expand our product offering to even more customers worldwide.

“As we enter this next phase of growth, our attention turns to meeting global demand, while providing opportunities for people across Yorkshire,’’ he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our apprenticeship and placement schemes are at the heart of what we do, and as we expand our overseas footprint, we hope to see this result in increased opportunities to attract the best talent to the industry.”

Alissia Deane, West Yorkshire Export Finance Manager at UKEF said the support provided to Rosehill Polymers highlights UKEF’s commitment to helping British SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) achieve growth in overseas markets, which in turn supports economic growth in the UK.

“It’s fantastic to see how our support ended up helping Rosehill to reach new export markets and develop jobs and talent in the local manufacturing industry.”

Craig Wilson, Head of FX Sales & Trade Finance at Virgin Money said: “Rosehill is a fabulous example of a successful and innovative UK manufacturing business growing their customer base through the world, and in the process growing their workforce locally.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are proud to be a key partner of Rosehill and provide some of the international tools and expertise to help them to continue to grow their already impressive international success.