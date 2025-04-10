Spanish tourism boom boosts airport operator Aena: Mohammed Nihad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, regulatory changes and local perception towards the booming tourism industry may cause potential challenges moving forward.

Aena operates all airports in Spain, several in Latin America, and London Luton Airport here in the UK.

The past three years have been particularly rewarding for shareholders, with the stock delivering a 39.9 per cent return in 2023, 20.3 per cent in 2024, and 11.2 per cent since the start of 2025.

Mohammed Nihad shares his expert insight

Dividend yields were also looking attractive at 2.3 per cent, 3.1 per cent, and 3.6 per cent over the same period, respectively.

Additionally, its operating profit margin, a key measure of profitability, has been expanding over the past five years, indicating that profitability has not been an issue for the global airport operator.

Spain, which is home to over 87 per cent of Aena’s revenue, saw a record-breaking 94 million tourists in 2024, ranking second only to France as the world’s top destination for tourists.

As a result, Spain, the fourth-largest economy in the Eurozone, outperformed Germany, France, Italy, and the UK in GDP growth, posting a 3.2 per cent increase in 2024.

On February 26, when Aena reported its full-year 2024 results, revenue reached €1.44bn, net profit jumped by 81 per cent, and quarterly earnings per share came in at €3.06, surpassing analysts’ expectations.

Meanwhile in this country, Travis Perkins, the UK’s largest supplier of building materials and a FTSE 250 constituent, recently hit its lowest share price in 16 years after reporting a 99 per cent drop in operating profit to just £2 million before adjusting for £139m of costs related to impairments and restructuring costs associated with challenging trading conditions.

The stock is now down 30 per cent over the past year, with investors disappointed by its last two earnings reports.

The Northampton headquartered company attributes its weak performance to a struggling UK construction sector, where it generates 100 per cent of its revenue, falling commodity prices such as timber, and uncertainty surrounding the July General Election and Autumn Budget announcement.

Looking at the bigger picture, Travis Perkins has failed to deliver a single positive annual share price performance since 2021, with sales declining at a 6.3 per cent compounded annual growth rate over the past five years. While management has acknowledged that a turnaround remains difficult to time, the company has already lowered its outlook for 2025.

On a more positive note, Toolstation UK, a subsidiary of Travis Perkins, has performed well, delivering stronger sales revenue, higher margins, and improved operational efficiencies, leading to a 48 per cent jump in adjusted operating profit.

Lastly, the company has undergone significant management changes, as CEO Pete Redfern, who previously led Taylor Wimpey is set to leave after just six months in the role, during which the firm could not turn around its struggles.