The company has announced the first of the UK’s largest-ever order of electric heavy-goods vehicles (eHGVs) is joining Amazon’s transportation network from today and has released footage of them crossing the Humber Bridge to deliver packages to highlight the landmark.

Once fully deployed, 160 eHGVs will be in operation in the UK; the largest number of electric trucks in Amazon's global transportation network.

The 40-tonne electric trucks are part of an order of new electric Mercedes-Benz Truck eActros 600s made earlier this year, with a small number part-funded through Amazon's participation in the UK Government's Zero Emission HGV and Infrastructure Demonstrator programme, coordinated in partnership with Innovate UK.

Eight e-HGVs owned by Amazon travel over the Humber Bridge in Yorkshire. Picture: Octovision Media/PA Media Assignments

With a range of over 310 miles when fully charged, the Mercedes-Benz trucks can transport up to a 22 metric tonne load per journey between Amazon's fulfilment centres, sort centres and delivery stations. Amazon has installed fast charging points at its UK sites as part of the rollout.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “This is exactly the kind of investment we want to see – putting more electric trucks on UK roads to cut emissions and power Britain’s economy.

“It speaks volumes that Amazon has chosen to make the UK the home of their biggest EV truck fleet globally and demonstrates how our £200 million investment to get more zero-emission lorries on our roads, alongside the infrastructure to keep them moving, is helping businesses to grow and delivering cleaner roads.”

Nicola Fyfe, EU VP of Amazon Logistics, said: “The first vehicles from our record-breaking eHGV order are now on Britain's roads, transporting products between our hubs. This marks a major milestone in our journey to decarbonise our UK transportation network.

“These trucks, alongside more electric vans and on-foot deliveries, are a win for our customers, the environment, and our business. The challenge to scaling this approach across the logistics industry, however, is charging infrastructure.

"We've invested in our own facilities but need continued industry and government collaboration to develop the national network required for widespread electric vehicle adoption."

“The eActros 600 was designed for forward-thinking companies like Amazon - businesses taking real action to make logistics more sustainable, said Heiko Selzam, Managing Director of Daimler Truck UK Limited. “Seeing these trucks now on the road, delivering to Amazon customers, marks an exciting step toward the decarbonisation of road freight and the future of long-haul transport.”