Specialist family law firm Jones Myers opens office in York

The law firm Jones Myers has opened an office in York as it bids to increase its market share.

The specialist family law firm has announced a trio of appointments, which include a partner with 25 years’ experience in family law.

Leading the three-strong team at Blake House in St Martin’s Lane is partner Nicki Mitchell, a specialist in the financial aspects of relationship breakdown and particularly complex cases involving family businesses, multiple properties and complicated pension arrangements.

Associate solicitor Samantha Gunnell, who is also a collaborative family lawyer, has experience in matters including financial settlements, cohabitation and pre and post nuptial agreements.

Legal assistant, Lynne Richards, who has worked in family law for almost three decades, supports the team.

Richard Peaker, Jones Myers partner and director, said: “Our York expansion marks a formative development for our firm whose lawyers are recognised leaders in their field.

“We wish Nicki, Sam and Lynne every success as we continue to go from strength to strength with a talented team who share our ethos and values.”

Ms Mitchell added: “Jones Myers’ reputation as an exceptional niche family law firm is second to none and we are proud to be applying our expertise to its expanding and valued client portfolio at this pivotal period in the practice’s growth.”

The launch of the York office and new roles follow the expansion of Jones Myers’ Harrogate office in February this year with the appointment of senior family law solicitor, Rachel Baul.

Last year, the family law firm forged a partnership with a charity which helps victims of domestic abuse.

Jones Myers and IDAS (Independent Domestic Abuse Services) created an art installation, In Her Shoes.

It featured 100 pair of shoes, which represent the 100 plus women who are killed every year in the UK by their current or ex-partners.

The exhibition, which was created by visual artist Mim Robson, visited a number of towns and cities earlier this year. The centrepiece included a poem by poet Hannah Davies which has been inspired by the words of domestic abuse and sexual violence survivors.