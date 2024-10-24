Specialist mortgage broker moves into fintech space with new business venture

DNA Financial Solutions, a Halifax-based mortgage and insurance broker, has unveiled a new fintech company to enhance its current service offering.

The team behind DNA Financial Solutions has created Mogul, a finance and insurance comparison tool, in partnership with its software sister company, Roco Technology Group.

Mogul, which officially launched this week, is a stand-alone platform that serves investors, business owners, and entrepreneurs in the property sector.

The software will also play a vital role in growing DNA Financial Solutions’ capabilities, enabling the team to appraise and broker deals more quickly and efficiently with clients.

The tool sources integrated insurance and protection products to complement the property investment journey. It also acts as a comprehensive financial decision-making tool.

Mogul offers real-time, precise comparisons for mortgages, bridging finance, development loans, and more, while providing helpful insights and data to determine the viability of investments.

Hugh Spillane, Group CEO of DNA Financial Solutions said: “It feels fantastic to finally bring Mogul to the market. The launch brings us to the forefront of the fintech and broker space and adds another layer to our group of companies, which is focused on deepening our client understanding to improve services.

“This was the next logical step for us and is a game-changing move, strengthening both our business origination and our market presence. With these improved tech capabilities, we can streamline our operation to ensure greater speed and accuracy. We’re excited to see how our clients respond to it and look forward to rolling out further tech in the future.”

Jonny Dunn, Co-Founder of Mogul, said: “Education and transparency are at the heart of everything we do, and we aim to equip property professionals with increased knowledge, understanding and resources to make the best possible investment decisions. The response to the product so far has been brilliant, and we’re more than ready to roll Mogul out far and wide.