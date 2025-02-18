Specialist Technology and Media Boutique Cerelo Advisory expands following rapid growth
Ella joins Cerelo having previously worked as a technology and business services focused mergers and acquisitions professional at Deloitte and a regional boutique, having supported on a diverse range of transactions across the mid-market. Ella’s skills and experience mean she is well placed to support Cerelo's growing client base.
Jonny Sharp, Director and Co-founder of Cerelo Advisory, commented, "We are excited to welcome Ella to the team. Ella brings a wealth of deal experience and we are confident that her expertise will contribute to our clients' success and our continued growth."
Mick Morris, Director and Co-founder of Cerelo Advisory, added, “We continue to see very strong underlying demand from technology and media businesses across Leeds, Yorkshire and the wider UK, seeking access to specialist advice around mergers, acquisitions and capital raising”.
Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Ella McDonald said, " I am really excited to work alongside Jonny and Mick supporting clients in the software and media sectors. I look forward to using my experience to help clients achieve their strategic goals and being part of Cerelo's continued growth."
This strategic hire reflects Cerelo Advisory's confidence in the software, media and gaming markets locally and nationally. With Ella on board, Cerelo is set for an exciting year ahead, assisting clients with sales, acquisitions, and capital-raising events in their specialist markets.