Specialist Technology and Media Boutique Cerelo Advisory expands following rapid growth

Cerelo Advisory, a specialist software, media and gaming corporate finance boutique, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ella McDonald as Corporate Finance Manager.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ella joins Cerelo having previously worked as a technology and business services focused mergers and acquisitions professional at Deloitte and a regional boutique, having supported on a diverse range of transactions across the mid-market. Ella’s skills and experience mean she is well placed to support Cerelo's growing client base.

Jonny Sharp, Director and Co-founder of Cerelo Advisory, commented, "We are excited to welcome Ella to the team. Ella brings a wealth of deal experience and we are confident that her expertise will contribute to our clients' success and our continued growth."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mick Morris, Director and Co-founder of Cerelo Advisory, added, “We continue to see very strong underlying demand from technology and media businesses across Leeds, Yorkshire and the wider UK, seeking access to specialist advice around mergers, acquisitions and capital raising”.

Jonny Sharp, Ella McDonald & Mick Morris from Cerelo Advisory

Expressing her enthusiasm about the new role, Ella McDonald said, " I am really excited to work alongside Jonny and Mick supporting clients in the software and media sectors. I look forward to using my experience to help clients achieve their strategic goals and being part of Cerelo's continued growth."