The firm claimed the award for Best Place to Work – Contractor in the prestigious New Civil Engineer Awards 2025.

Spencer Group’s entry for the award carried the slogan “Hard Hats, Soft Hearts”, summarising the company’s commitment to building a culture where everyone belongs.

Yvonne Moir, HR Director said: “We’re delighted that our commitment to being an outstanding employer has been recognised.

Spencer Group staff at the recent awards ceremony

“We have a clear understanding that our people are the key to our success and we prioritise their wellbeing at every level.

“We pride ourselves on being a modern employer in a traditional sector, placing people at the heart of everything we do. We strive to listen to our employees and are constantly evolving to meet their needs.