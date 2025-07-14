Spencer Group: Hull engineering contractor wins award for 'Hard Hats, Soft Hearts' strategy

Hull-based engineering contractor Spencer Group has been recognised for its dedication to employee wellbeing, social responsibility and fostering young talent.
By Chris Burn
Published 14th Jul 2025, 09:24 BST

The firm claimed the award for Best Place to Work – Contractor in the prestigious New Civil Engineer Awards 2025.

Spencer Group’s entry for the award carried the slogan “Hard Hats, Soft Hearts”, summarising the company’s commitment to building a culture where everyone belongs.

Yvonne Moir, HR Director said: “We’re delighted that our commitment to being an outstanding employer has been recognised.

Spencer Group staff at the recent awards ceremony

“We have a clear understanding that our people are the key to our success and we prioritise their wellbeing at every level.

“We pride ourselves on being a modern employer in a traditional sector, placing people at the heart of everything we do. We strive to listen to our employees and are constantly evolving to meet their needs.

“This award reflects the hard work and commitment of our entire workforce, and without their support this award would not be possible.”

