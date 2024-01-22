The engineering company Spencer Group has started work to create a new permanent home for a famous vessel which helped to navigate ships safely from the Humber.

Spencer Group is building a wet berth for the Spurn Lightship on Hull Marina, as part of a £30m cultural regeneration project. The Hull City Council-led Hull Maritime project has been launched to celebrate and preserve Hull’s rich maritime heritage. The lightship was built in 1927 and served for 48 years as a navigation aid in the approaches of the Humber Estuary. It was decommissioned in 1975 before being bought by Hull City Council and moved to Hull Marina as a museum.

It has been closed since 2018 but is now set to reopen in its new home in the north-west corner of the marina, close to the Murdoch’s Connection footbridge, later in the summer.

Richard Green-Morgan, Off-Site Construction Director for Spencer Group, said: “We’re really excited to have started work on this important project in our home city, which will help raise awareness of Hull’s fantastic history.

“The Spurn Lightship is a truly iconic vessel and an important part of the city’s maritime heritage, so we’re incredibly proud to be playing our part in making it accessible to the public when it’s in its new permanent home.

“We’re on track to complete the project in time for the lightship to be moved from its current temporary location on the marina to the new berth later in the summer.”

Coun Mike Ross, Leader of Hull City Council, said: “Starting work on the new permanent berth for the Spurn Lightship is the final chapter in the restoration programme for the vessel.

“This is an exciting time, as preparations are well underway to re-open the much-loved attraction to visitors later in the year for everyone to explore following its restoration.