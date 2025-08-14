Sports bar Toast aims to become match-day favourite with Leeds United fans

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mr Georgallis started working as a glass collector at the bar located at West Point, Leeds, in 2015 when he was 18 years old.

A spokesman said: “The now 29-year-old has been with the business through a change of ownership, as well as the decision to rebrand from a cosmopolitan bar to a sports bar when the current owners noticed a lack of spaces showing major sporting events in the city’s financial district.”

"The rebrand was overseen by Jacob and the bar’s owners in 2017, and the new theme and Toasts’ proximity to Leeds United’s Elland Road football stadium, made the venue into a match-day favourite.”

Leeds-based sports bar, Toast, has been acquired by its long-term general manager as part of plans to expand the premises. (Photo submitted on behalf of Toast)

The mother and son business team of Gilda and James Walker have sold the bar to Mr Georgallis.

Mr Georgallis, Director of Toast Bar, said: “It’s a real privilege to be taking over the helm of Toast, a business I’ve invested much time and love into over the last decade. A year into my tenure at the bar it was taken over by the current owners, James and Gilda, both of whom I’d had the fortune of knowing since I was a child.”

In early 2025, Mr Georgallis secured a £350,000 term lending facility from Lloyds to purchase the bar via a share transaction.