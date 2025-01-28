Springfield Healthcare receives planning permission for care home on Mercure Hotel site in Wetherby
Springfield is due to start development works in April 2026, with a view to opening in late November 2027.
Chairman at Springfield Healthcare, Graeme Lee, said: “The footprint and layout of the care home have been carefully considered to respond to the surroundings and includes four individually designed gardens for residents to use with a variety of care needs and aspirations, including those with dementia.
Mr Lee added: “The scheme has received phenomenal support from the local community, and we are extremely grateful for this as we will now be able to meet the increasing demand for care provision in the town.”
The site is the second new build care home scheme that Springfield is developing following the sale of six care homes and villages to a US Healthcare Investor REIT in 2024.
