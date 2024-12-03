Squire Patton Boggs advises Animalcare Group on conditional acquisition of Randlab

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Randlab is an Australian headquartered, privately owned equine veterinary business with a portfolio of equine brands servicing primarily the Australian and New Zealand markets.

This conditional acquisition represents a transformational acquisition for Animalcare and an opportunity which will significantly strengthen the group’s presence in the equine market, the law firm said in a statement.

Squire Patton Boggs also provided advice in connection with Animalcare’s proposed placing to raise around £20m.

Hannah Kendrick commented: “It has been great to work with both the Animalcare team and our Squire Patton Boggs colleagues to deliver this significant cross-border acquisition and fundraise. We look forward to continuing to support Animalcare’s investment in the Australian market.” (Photo supplied by Squire Patton Boggs)

The cross-border transaction was delivered by members of the Squire Patton Boggs corporate team in both the UK and Australia. The Sydney corporate team, led by Michael Gajic, Ashley Rose, Louisa Hine, Sarah Roper and Georgia Mateer, advised Animalcare on the conditional acquisition of Randlab. The UK corporate team, led by Hannah Kendrick, Ben Morgan, Chris Blair and Grace Walker, advised Animalcare on its proposed placing to raise approximately £20m. Pitcher Partners team, led by Vinod Parasuraman and Paul Marino advised Animalcare on the financial and tax aspects of the acquisition.