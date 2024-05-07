SRVCD acquires Be Media to extend service offering

Combining the talents of both teams, the business can meet with the increasingly complex requirements of clients that are looking to improve efficiencies and support strategic plans to scale through tech.

The acquisition also supports SRVCD’s ambitious plans as it reframes its offering to deliver a consultative approach, providing insight and recommendations that cross a variety of specialisms and sectors.

Chief Executive at SRVCD, Geoff Shepherd, comments: “We are very pleased to announce that we have acquired Be Media. With a portfolio of complementary services, it is not difficult to see how this will benefit our customers and also support our ambitions.

“Furthermore, the approach and values that the agency has cultivated within the team means that they are a perfect fit for us and our clients.”

Managing Director of Be Media, Adam Shire, comments: “The decision to combine our skills and talents marks a really exciting turning point for us as an agency. It will give us the opportunity to provide a much wider scope of products and services for the brands and businesses we work with.

“It will also shift the perspective from comms to a much wider remit that includes the digital transformation piece. As our clients evolve, we want to be one step ahead and be in a position to support them on this journey.”