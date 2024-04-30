SRVCD appoints chief operating officer to support growth

With over two decades of entrepreneurial expertise in technology consultancy, Gav transitions from his role as CEO of a technology company and Founder/Managing Director of Ten10, formerly The Test People.

The Goldman Sachs 10KSB and Accenture Alumni brings his extensive experience spearheading high-growth consultancies and strategic transformation initiatives and adds significant value to SRVCD's delivery operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gav has achieved success consistently throughout his career. He was recognised for fast growth in the Sunday Times and Deloitte Fast50 and was awarded the IoD Overall Yorkshire Director of the Year. In addition, he has won consecutive SME of the Year awards as well as many awards for innovation. These accolades highlight his leadership skills and strategic acumen.

Gav Winter, Chief Operating Officer of SRVCD

Gav's excitement for this new venture is palpable: "Joining SRVCD marks a pivotal next phase in my professional journey. It is a privilege to collaborate with fellow pioneers in tech, IT, and digital delivery. I am thrilled for the opportunity to accelerate the company's growth and enhance our service offerings to our expanding client base. My commitment to this role is unwavering, and I am eager to contribute significantly to our collective success," he comments.

He further elaborated, "Leveraging our combined networks and expertise, we have hugely ambitious plans for SRVCD. I am committed to this strategic role and look forward to contributing significantly to our collective success."

Geoff Shepherd, SRVCD's Founding Director, shares his optimism about Gav's appointment: "Gav's inclusion in our team is a significant milestone for SRVCD. His extensive experience and proven track record as a formidable tech entrepreneur and specialist are invaluable assets. Gav's leadership and strategic vision are instrumental in propelling us towards our goal of becoming a globally recognised leader in digital transformation services. We are confident of even greater success with Gav at the helm of our delivery operations."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more insights into SRVCD's innovative delivery solutions, such as our digital transformation, talent and digital media services and updates, please visit our website at www.srvcd.com and follow @SRVCD on LinkedIn for the latest news.