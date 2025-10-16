SSB Group: Action taken against solicitors' regulator after clients suffered harm

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The LSB is demanding action from the SRA to improve the protection for consumers and the public. Sheffield-based SSB acted for thousands of clients in civil litigation claims. When it entered administration in January 2024, its debts exceeded £200m. These had mostly arisen from litigation funding loans which SSB took out to fund high-volume claims, often relating to alleged defects in the installation of cavity wall insulation. Many of SSB’s former clients were later pursued for substantial legal costs, despite the “no-win no-fee” assurances they had been given, the LSB said. “SSB’s poor conduct in handling their cases led to severe financial and personal hardships, and many are still dealing with the uncertainty and consequences of the firm’s failings.”

A review commissioned by the LSB found that the SRA did not act effectively or efficiently in its handling of more than 100 reports relating to SSB from January 2019 to March 2024. It also concluded that the SRA did not take all the steps it could have taken in response to these reports. The LSB added: “The SRA’s failures meant it did not adequately protect consumers, the public interest, or professional standards. Changes to its procedures are needed to mitigate the possibility of a similar situation arising again.”

Catherine Brown, interim Chair of the LSB, said: “There were several early warning signs about the firm, but this review reveals that the SRA failed to act on these. In the board’s view, these shortcomings allowed SSB to cause further harm to its clients and weakened trust and confidence in the regulation of legal services.

An independent review of the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA)’s regulation of the SSB Group has led to the Legal Services Board (LSB) initiating enforcement action. The LSB said it will seek improvements from the SRA to "better protect consumers and the public". (Photo by Joe Giddens/PA Wire)

“The action we are initiating reflects the scale of the human impact and the importance of holding regulators to account. Regulation plays a vital role in protecting consumers and building public confidence in a strong legal services sector. The SRA must sharpen its approach to assessing the reports it receives about solicitors or firms. It must then take quick and decisive action when it is clear – as it was in the case of SSB – that action is needed.”

Chair of the SRA, Anna Bradley, said: ‘We are sorry that we did not act more quickly in relation to SSB, and that issues in our handling contributed to the harm and distress suffered by the many vulnerable consumers affected. We fully accept the recommendations of this review and are committed to doing all we can to learn from this event and to implement its recommendations.