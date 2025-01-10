SSB Law: Minister to hold online meeting with Halifax victims of 'absolute travesty'

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh is due to speak to Halifax residents next month as an investigation continues into cavity wall insulation claims handled by SSB Group/SSB Law.

Last year, Holly Lynch, the former Labour MP for Halifax, revealed that some of her constituents were facing hardship after being told they could pursue no-win, no-fee cases against companies which had installed faulty cavity wall insulation in their homes, which the installers claimed was backed by Government funding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The constituents were among hundreds of clients who instructed Sheffield law firm SSB Law to run cavity wall insulation claims on their behalf, but the firm went into administration in early 2024.

Kate Dearden MP with Minister for Energy Consumers Miatta Fahnbulleh, who said: “I was determined to meet families affected by the collapse of SSB law firm and will continue to speak to others to find out more about their experiences." (Photo supplied by Kate Dearden MP)

Many clients said they were being pursued by lawyers representing the insulation firms’ insurance companies for thousands of pounds in incurred costs.

Kate Dearden, who became the Labour MP for Halifax after last year’s General Election, described the SSB saga as an absolute travesty.

She added: “From the conversations I’ve had with affected constituents, I know the devastating mental, financial, and physical toll this has had on them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It has been truly heartbreaking to hear the impact this scandal has had on people in Halifax, who had their worlds turned upside down overnight.

"Since being elected, I have met with the victims of this scandal, as well as ministers and other stakeholders, including National Energy Action, the Chartered Trading Standards Institute, the SSB Law Victims Group, and Which?.

"These meetings have provided an invaluable opportunity to not only discuss the case and explore how to secure the best possible outcome for my constituents, but also to ensure that lessons are learned and measures are put in place to prevent this from happening again.

The Minister for Energy Consumers, Miatta Fahnbulleh, will be meeting with impacted constituents next month to hear from them and discuss the Government's next steps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I hope this meeting will be valuable for my constituents and help make progress in securing justice.”

Ms Dearden said that, alongside the Government's response, the Solicitors Regulation Authority is also conducting its own investigation.

She added: “More broadly, I am delighted to see the Government investing in schemes like the Warm Homes Plan, which recently received funding, resulting in a total investment of £3.2 billion from the Government, social housing providers, and obligations on suppliers.”

Ms Fahnbulleh said: “I was determined to meet families affected by the collapse of SSB law firm and will continue to speak to others to find out more about their experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are working at pace to deliver warmer and more energy efficient homes.

"In the coming months, we will set out further details on delivering our Warm Homes Plan, which will outline our approach to protecting households on this journey.”

The Solicitors Regulation Authority said: “We recognise the significant distress for clients impacted in these cases, which raise serious questions about the conduct of solicitors and law firms.

“We have two immediate priorities – protecting the public and exploring all possible options for redress for affected clients.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are progressing our investigation into SSB, Pure Legal and the solicitors involved. We will take action to protect the public where we find evidence that solicitors have fallen short of the high professional and ethical standards we all expect. Such action can include seeking to restrict or stop a solicitor from practising. We have already taken action against a solicitor involved in this work, placing conditions on the way they work in order to protect the public. These conditions are on an interim basis, pending the outcome of our investigation.”

"As all firms we regulate must have professional indemnity insurance, clients may be able to seek redress through making a negligence claim on SSB's insurance.

The statement added: “We are also in the process of liaising with insurers who are pursuing claims for costs against SSB's former clients. Some insurers have already agreed to drop some of their claims for costs against individuals, on the basis that it takes over their right to seek the money from SSB's insurers, instead. We are also aware of one insurer who has paused claims against individuals while they seek the money through SSB's insurers.

“We welcome this pragmatic approach. It recognises the immense distress this situation has caused individuals, removes the worry and burden of this unexpected debt, while still offering the insurance company a route to seek to claim its costs.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SRA statement added: “We cannot, however, offer legal advice to clients impacted. Each individual will need to consider carefully their options. This relates to their options for redress, or for bringing a negligence claim, or in relation to any offer - for instance, from an insurer to drop their claim - to decide what is right for them and their circumstances. Impacted clients may wish to seek legal advice.

“We will also continue to engage with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), who regulate insurance companies, as well as other regulators and organisations, to explore other possible routes of redress. There is the potential for redress in specific circumstances through the Financial Ombudsman Service, and clients can complain about the quality of service they have received to the Legal Ombudsman.

“More broadly, these cases raise wider issues about whether the bulk litigation market is working as well for the public as it should be, and whether there are appropriate protections in place.”

"We are progressing work – including targeted visits to firms working in this area – to assess these issues and develop our evidence base.”