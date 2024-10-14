SSE Renewables investing £500m in Yorkshire as battery storage 'revolution' looms

SSE Renewables is investing £500m into Yorkshire as it places the region at the centre of its strategy for battery storage.

Yorkshire has a huge opportunity to be at the heart of a key part of the nation’s renewable energy revolution thanks to its suitability for battery storage sites, an expert has said.

Alan Greenwood, stakeholder engagement manager for SSE Renewables, told the Yorkshire Post Climate Change summit that his company sees the area as a key priority for its expansion of battery storage sites.

The firm already has one operational battery storage site in Salisbury in Wiltshire, but is building two others in Yorkshire at Ferrybridge and Monk Fryston as well as planning a third local site in Eggborough.

Mr Greenwood said the company has a £500m capital investment in Yorkshire schemes.

The batteries work by storing excess power from renewable energy sources like wind and solar and releasing it back into the grid at periods of peak demand.

Mr Greenwood told the event in Leeds: "Battery means a lot to us in this area, because Yorkshire is an area where we see a huge amount of opportunity for investment in battery storage.

"We are currently working on a site at Ferrybridge which will be 120MW energy battery storage system. Down the road at Monk Fryston we are building what will be the biggest battery site in the United Kingdom when it attains power in 2026.

"Questions we are repeatedly faced with renewable energy delivery is how we generate, how we store it and how we consume it. We talk a lot about how we generate it and we talk about how we consume it in our day-to-day lives.

"We don’t talk about the bit in the middle very much which is storage. That is a shame because storage is going to be key to developing safe, clean energy in the timescales we are talking about. Yorkshire has a really important part to play in that. Battery closes the loop for us – it takes surplus energy and stores it in a way that makes it more efficient, more usable and more cost-effective. If we can implement it quickly and efficiently we can do it in a way that causes as little disruption as possible to the way we live our loves.

"This region is absolutely perfect for helping with that. Yorkshire has a really robust energy infrastructure which is a legacy of centuries of energy production in the area. The most striking example of that for us is Ferrybridge where an old power station has been deconstructed and replaced by batteries. That is a very physical example of moving from one technology to another; not so much an evolution as a revolution.”

"At the moment, SSE has £500m of capital expenditure in Yorkshire alone, across the North of England that figure is almost £1bn.

"Battery isn’t exciting. It is not something that people are going to write songs about or take pictures of but it is practical and we can do it now. If we deliver and get it done there is an opportunity to enact small but crucial changes in communities across the country. If we can do that in enough communities across the country that becomes a national change.