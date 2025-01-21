St Giles’, Pontefract: Solar panels to be fitted to roof of church dating back to 12th century

Solar panels are to be fitted to the roof of a landmark church in Pontefract town centre.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the panels to be fitted at St Giles’ Church, on Market Place.

The church said it had received “overwhelming” support for the project from local residents and councillors.

The scheme involves fixing a single row of panels across a section of the southern aisle roof.

The church dates back to the 12th century but has been extended and altered over the centuries.

The panels are to be fitted to a part of the roof which was fitted with new timbers in 1999.

The Grade II* listed building is surrounded by a pedestrianised area, historic buildings, retail premises and commercial units.

The council received 34 letters of support from people in favour of the scheme.

One said: “Being in the centre of town, it is a community building used not only for church services, but also various social groups, coffee mornings and citizen’s advice sessions to name just a few.

“The building is, therefore, in need of a very regular supply of power and the solar panels would assist with this both financially and environmentally.

“I think this would be a really valuable thing to do.”

Another resident in favour of the proposals said: “St Giles’ has served the town, the community and its parish for generations with a multitude of activities.

“It has been there for all acts of faith, needs, and social gatherings, including providing facilities for fundraising for many different causes by offering a venue for concerts, coffee mornings, fayres and the outside facility for Saturday morning stalls.”

The scheme was also supported by five councillors representing wards in Pontefract.

Heritage organisations including the Georgian Group and the Society For The Protection of Ancient Buildings were consulted but did not raise any objections.

A planning statement prepared on behalf of the church said the panels would have “limited visibility” from ground level.

The document added: “We have consulted with occupants of all the surrounding buildings and there have been no objections to the proposed works.

“The overwhelming response that we received was positive and encouraging.”

The council’s conservation officer commented: “The proposed location of the solar panels appears to limit the physical and visual impact on the heritage significance of the Grade II* listed building.