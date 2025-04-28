Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All refurbishment works on the 19th century building – which overlooks Park Square – will be completed by June this year, apart from the second floor, which will be ready in September.

Once completed, the site will feature over 12,000 sq ft of Grade A office space.

Elizabeth Ridler, office agency partner at the Leeds office of Knight Frank, said: “St Paul’s House, built in the Venetian style, is a much-loved Leeds landmark. Once the refurbishment is complete, it will be a tremendous mixture of the old and the new.

The Grade II listed St Paul’s House, at Leeds Park Square.

“This significant investment will create high-quality Grade A office specification internally which, when combined with the stunning exterior façade and its unrivalled location with gorgeous views over the green space of Park Square, will offer one of the most attractive working environments in Leeds.

“At the moment there is 10,500 sq ft of prime office space on offer to let, together with two suites of 2,500 sq ft also available.”

St Paul’s House, which was built in 1878, was originally constructed as a warehouse and cloth-cutting works for Sir John Barran, the founder of the mass-production, ready-made clothing industry in Leeds. The architect was Thomas Ambler.

Long-standing occupiers in the building – which is owned by global property investors Epic UK – include law firm DAC Beachcroft, real estate agency Cushman and Wakefield and accountants Sedulo.

Leigh Perl of Epic UK added: “At the heart of the refurbishment and, indeed everything we do at St Paul’s House, is about the integrity of the building. It is one of the most distinctive, light, airy and iconic buildings in Leeds and we must honour that.