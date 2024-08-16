Staff at practice owned by York-based VetPartners vote for strikes in dispute over pay and conditions

The trade union Unite said workers employed by Valley Vets in South Wales, have announced further strikes from August 23 to August 31 in a dispute over pay and conditions. Valley Vet’s workers, including nurses, support staff and vets, have already taken industrial action, which began with an initial walkout from July 16 to July 30, followed by further ongoing strike action from 6 August to 23 August, the union said.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the union would support the membership “every step of the way in their battle for adequate wages”.

A union spokesman told The Yorkshire Post: “The dispute has been building for some time, as employees of Valley Vets have been unhappy with management practices both locally and from the parent company VetPartners (which is based in York).

The spokesman added: “The lowest paid staff - primarily receptionists, animal care assistants - are paid less than the national living wage foundations suggested £12 per hour, despite the CEO of VetPartners promising three years ago to reach this goal for the company. Veterinary nurses are also low paid.

The spokesman added: “Over the past 30 years, the veterinary industry has changed dramatically with a change in regulation in 1997 which allowed veterinary practices to be owned by people other than veterinary surgeons. This has led to swift corporatisation of the sector, with six large companies owning the majority of veterinary practices in the UK.”

In initial negotiations, the union said its starting position was a salary uplift for all staff, “as well as asserting the concerns of our members that rapid increases in fees to clients is negatively impacting patient welfare and veterinary treatment for pets”.

The spokesman added: “The BVU (British Veterinary Union) at Valley Vets have also requested better sick pay and maternity pay provisions. To end the dispute, Vet Partners just need to come back to the negotiating table. We would pause industrial action if they would just value their employees enough to sit down and discuss these issues in good faith, with an open mind.”

In a statement, VetPartners said: “We are disappointed that we were unable to reach a mutual agreement with the British Veterinary Union (BVU) in Unite and that team members who are members of the union took part in industrial action.

“The Valley Vets leadership team entered into discussions with the union in good faith hoping to achieve a resolution.

“Benchmarking of roles against the wider profession showed that Valley Vets sits in the upper quartile of veterinary sector salary levels for all job roles. During annual salary reviews, we prioritised lowest-paid team members with a 7.27 per cent pay increase, while higher paid colleagues also received an increase at a lower rate.

“As a responsible business, VetPartners is committed to sustainably improving terms and conditions, including pay, for our team members, particularly in light of what is happening within other veterinary groups with the news of widespread redundancies recently announced.

“The BVU in Unite requested pay and conditions increases initially that would have raised employment costs by over 25 per cent and they are currently requesting increases which would raise this by 15 per cent which would make Valley Vets unsustainable without a significant reduction in the workforce, something we are trying to avoid.

“Since April 2020, we have uplifted overall salary costs at Valley Vets by 31.45 per cent before the increase in April 2024, at a time when VetPartners, like many businesses across the UK, has been hit by a sharp rise in the cost of goods and services, interest rates and rampant inflation. Valley Vets’ profitability has declined over the last three years.

The statement added: “We have made advances over several years in improving many benefits for our teams such as life cover, health shield, sickness and enhanced maternity cover and want to continue to do so. We have seen mass redundancies from other large groups and we are trying to avoid this at Valley Vets.

“We are also well aware of the affordability of care fees, and that is why we felt fees paid by clients could not be raised any further to support significant salary increases demanded by the BVU in Unite. Fee increases have not kept pace with increases in costs in recent years, and we have seen profitability fall over the last few years.