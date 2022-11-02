Starbeck Tandoori, in Harrogate, was awarded the UK regional winner prize when the Bangladesh Caterers Association (BCA) held its annual awards night at the Park Plaza in London. Industry expert and celebrity Greg Wallace MBE and Tasmin Lucia-Khan were the hosts on a glittering evening which saw Starbeck Tandoori chosen from hundreds of outstanding entrants, judged on innovation, hygiene standards, customer service and contribution to the local economy.

Burhan Uddin Khan of, Starbeck Tandoori, said, although times had become increasingly tough, he was proud of the award and proud of his team’s hard work.

“We are so proud that all our hard work and love for making curry has been recognised,” he said. "Thank you, BCA for this Award. Thank you for recognising our talented team, our chef and, importantly, the contribution we are making to the curry industry. Times have been tough; times are still tough, but this award makes a big difference. We ask everyone locally to continue supporting us.”

Mr Mitu Choudhury, secretary general of BCA said: “Our awards celebrates the very best of the Bangladeshi curry industry, shining a light on great local curry houses. All the winners are inspirational, creating some of the best experiences on the high street.”