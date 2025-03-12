Station House Hebden Bridge: Historic railway building could be turned into restaurant, shops or offices
Train operator Northern is urging local business owners to consider ‘setting up shop’ on the rail network. There are 29 vacant units being advertised by the train operator’s commercial property partner, Lambert Smith Hampton.
The Station House at Hebden Bridge in West Yorkshire is on the market with options for full redevelopment, including leisure use, licensed restaurant, office or retail.
Retail space is also available at stations including Ferriby in East Yorkshire, Knaresborough in North Yorkshire and Bingley, Cross Gates and Keighley in West Yorkshire.
Robert Ellams, head of property at Northern, said: “There are some prime commercial spaces available at stations across our network that benefit from high footfall and great connectivity.
“Many of them are located within heritage buildings that mean a lot to the local community that use them.
Mr Ellams added: “I would encourage any local business owner to consider ‘setting up shop’ on the railway and to check out the 29 units currently up for grabs.”
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.