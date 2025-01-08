Staveley Arms: Famous 17th century Yorkshire pub announces closure

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on its Facebook page, the Staveley Arms, in North Stainley near Ripon, said the decision to close had been made with great disappointment and sadness.

The Staveley Arms had reopened in October 2023 following a seven-month period of closure under proprietors Steve Mortimer, Fay Howell and Oliver Renton. The pub offered a main menu, a sandwich, vegan and children’s menu as well as a Sunday lunch menu.

The statement added: “Despite our best efforts and major financial investment we have been unsuccessful in overcoming the challenges in the current environment to create a business capable of delivering the experience we want for customers balanced with a sustainable financial position.

“With further major business impacts imminent from the recent Budget in the form of increased employment costs and national insurance, before even allowing for the inevitable price rises on supplies as all businesses try to combat these factors, we have concluded it is not possible to make the business sustainably viable and have made the very difficult decision to not continue.

“In the coming days and weeks we will be attending to matters in an orderly manner, getting in contact with all bookings and those who have purchased vouchers recently to arrange reimbursement. All staff and suppliers will be paid. Please bear with us during this time.

“The estate is reviewing its options where the future of the pub is concerned and will update you when there is something to share.

“We want to take this opportunity to thank the committed members of our team for their efforts, especially through the busy Christmas period and those customers who have genuinely supported us over the last 15 months.”

Businessman Mr Mortimer worked with the North Stainley estate to reopen and renovate The Staveley Arms, which dates from the 1660s.