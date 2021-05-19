Steelwork rises on USL’s new headquarters in South Yorkshire

(L-R) Lee Barnes, partner, Stainforth Construction; Shaun Higginbottom, business investment manager, Barnsley MBC; Matt Gladstone, executive director place, Barnsley MBC; Andrew Blatchford, head of logistics, USL Group; Tim Whittaker, vice president, USL Group; Jason Stowe, managing director, Wilton Developments; Nick Child, development director, Wilton Developments. Picture: johnhoulihan.com

Stainforth Construction was appointed by Barmston Developments, to construct the final unit at Enterprise 36, a four-unit industrial development in Tankersley, South Yorkshire, one mile from J36 of the M1 motorway.

USL Group provides services to the telecoms, utilities, construction and energy sectors.

Tim Whittaker, vice president of the USL Group, said: “The building will provide both USL Ekspan and USL Speciality Products with new state-of-the-art manufacturing, production and warehousing facilities, as well plenty of office space for our existing teams and future expansion plans”

Mike Baugh, senior director at CBRE Leeds, which is joint agent on the scheme, added: “We have received a lot of interest in the building thanks to its strategic position.”

