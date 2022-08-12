Stelrad, which employs 300 people in South Yorkshire, delivers strong half year performance

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stelrad, which employs 300 people at its site in Mexborough, South Yorkshire, is a specialist manufacturer and distributor of steel panel radiators. It has announced its unaudited interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2022.

The group delivered 17.4% organic revenue growth in the first half of 2022, resulting in revenue up from £127.9 million in the first half of 2021 to £150.1 million this year. Adjusted operating profit rose to £19.0 million, a 13.1% increase from the £16.8 million reported in the first half of last year.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Trevor Harvey, the chief executive officer, said: “After entering 2022 with good momentum, we are pleased to have delivered strong financial performance during the first half of the year, testament to the underlying resilience of our business, with increased revenues and improving margins per radiator more than offsetting previously flagged volume reductions."

Trevor Harvey, the chief executive officer, said: “After entering 2022 with good momentum, we are pleased to have delivered a strong financial performance during the first half of the year, testament to the underlying resilience of our business, with increased revenues and improving margins per radiator more than offsetting previously flagged volume reductions.

“Rising energy costs across Europe are sharpening consumers’ focus on the need for more energy efficient heating solutions and this, combined with the ongoing decarbonisation agenda, is expected to drive increased, long-term demand for our products.