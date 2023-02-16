Stonewall Top 100 Employers 2023: Recognition for law firm Womble Bond Dickinson

WBD was ranked 56th in Stonewall’s Top 100 Employers list, up from 215th last year, and it also received the Gold Award in recognition of its initiatives to foster an inclusive and safe workplace.

Jessica Tresham, partner and diversity and inclusion board sponsor at WBD, added: " Diversity requires real inclusivity in order to create equality in the workplace, our networks and the role they play are central to that goal.

"Our WBD Pride and other networks work incredibly hard so we have a culture where everyone's voice is heard and our people feel empowered to be their true selves at work. Being recognised by Stonewall is a celebration of our successful inclusion journey and we look forward to continue working with our people, clients and charity partners so we can keep on learning and build on our progress."