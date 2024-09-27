Storming ahead with sustainability - Engage partner with leading renewable energy manufacturer

Digital marketing agency, Engage, has won a 12 month SEO contract with leading renewable energy designer and manufacturer, myenergi, to drive monthly website visits from organic search.

Following a successful pitch, myenergi is the latest win for the Yorkshire business which recently became an Employee Owned Trust (EOT) and successfully recertified its B-Corp status.

The project will include a diverse SEO brief with a focus on improving user experience and building web domain authority. Tom Kelly, Digital Marketing Lead at myenergi commented: “We’re incredibly excited to be working with Engage!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team answered our brief very clearly, concisely with a creative approach - demonstrating a true understanding of the key strategies required to drive meaningful web performance improvement.”

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Engage Interactive

The agency, which has delivered integrated digital campaigns for brands for more than 17 years, will also support myenergi to make web content easier to find and provide simpler routes for users to purchase products, bolstering the manufacturers path to become the UK’s renewable product supplier of choice.

Matt Whatt, Head of Client Services at Engage added: “We’re absolutely delighted to be working alongside myenergi, a company very much aligned with our ‘force for good’ values and principles - the archetype of a brand that we want to work with. Our B-Corp status is something we’re incredibly proud of and we’re delighted to be working with clients who reflect our commitment to sustainable practices

“Our Performance Marketing Team are excited to begin implementing strategies that aim to drive an uplift in revenue, as well as other performance KPIs.”