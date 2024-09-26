Stowe Family Law, which claims to be the largest specialist family law firm in the United Kingdom, was founded by Marilyn Stowe in 1982.

The West Yorkshire firm had a reported annual turnover of over £37m in the year ending March 2024 after doubling in size over the past two years. The company now operates from 90 locations across the United Kingdom with nearly 400 staff supporting 5,000 clients a year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investcorp said it will now work with the Stowe team to continue in the development of its growth strategy, focusing on its 5-year Stowe 3.0 plan, with the ambition to serve more than 10,000 clients by 2029.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds law firm Stowe Family Law has been acquired by global investment company Investcorp. Picture by Simon Hulme

Ken Fowlie, executive chairman at Stowe Family Law, added: “We are delighted to begin this next chapter in the Stowe story and look forward to working with the Investcorp team, who share our passion and strategic vision for the firm.

"With their support and collaboration, we will continue to invest in our business and people to achieve our mission to become the first choice for family law. Given Investcorp’s experience, we will accelerate investment in technology, including looking to unlock the power of artificial intelligence to further enhance customer experience and service quality.”

Stowe Family Law’s practice areas include divorce, financial settlements, child law, mediation, nuptial agreements, adoption and international family law.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investcorp said it also plans to develop the firm to offer more “holistic support” to families going through the “challenges of change”.

Gilbert Kamieniecky, head of private equity, Europe at Investcorp said: “We are pleased to be starting this new partnership with Ken and the Stowe Family Law team, as they continue on their growth trajectory of building the number one brand in family law in the UK.

"We were impressed by the company’s commitment to build a resilient and scalable business powered by technology, and look forward to working with Ken and the team as they continue on their vision of Stowe 3.0, a true leader in the legal field.”

Since 2012, Investcorp European Private Equity has invested more than €2.0bn in companies across Europe, including digital marketplace business Innova Semplice – formerly CloudCare – in Italy. The firm has also invested in digital communications and marketing provider IDX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad