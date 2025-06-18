Streaming ahead of the competition: MS3 sweeps the board at UK Fibre Awards

Setting a new company record, MS3 Networks – the ultrafast full-fibre network provider – has been named as winners of four UK Fibre Awards and received highly commended recognition in a further three categories.

The Hull-based company beat competition from internet service providers across the UK to retain its title as best Overall Fibre Provider – as well as picking up Best Urban Fibre Provider, Best Wholesale Fibre Provider and Best ISP Partnership – at the 2025 awards ceremony, held at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square Hotel.

MS3 has grown from strength to strength since its inception in 2012 – with the aim to revolutionise the broadband connectivity market in Hull, East Yorkshire. This year, its full-fibre connectivity has expanded to more than 200,000 homes and businesses, and the company has seen customer growth of more than 100%.

Guy Miller, CEO of MS3 said: “These milestones highlight our commitment to bringing affordability to underserved areas, reinforcing our role as an industry disruptor.

“It’s a huge honour to be recognised on the national stage. The competition was incredibly tough once again this year, so to have come away with seven awards is fantastic.”

Since launching its ultrafast full fibre network in Hull, MS3 has expanded its infrastructure further into Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, with plans for continued customer base growth into 2026 and beyond.

Guy continued: “We’ve developed innovative partnership programmes and pioneered new support packages that are really making a difference and benefiting our customers. I believe we’re setting a new industry benchmark for altnet success and customer impact.”