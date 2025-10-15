Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Husband and wife, Rob and Kate Wood, have founded Stretchaboo from their garage in Highburton, Huddersfield.

The pair said they were inspired by “one too many” 3AM nappy changes, which left them wrestling with poppers and zippers.

In a bid to combat such issues, the couple have now launched a range of pull-on and pull-off baby grows, made from 95 per cent bamboo and five per cent spandex.

Mrs Wood said: “Stretchaboo came out of one of those exhausted, slightly desperate parenting moments.

“I was thinking, ‘Why is this still so fiddly in 2025?’ We wanted babywear that was quick to change, soft and comfortable for babies and actually made life easier.

"So we poured our sleepless nights into coming up with Stretchaboo.

"We’re really proud to launch something that helps real families like ours.”