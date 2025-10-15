Stretchaboo: Yorkshire mother and father duo launch new babywear brand
Husband and wife, Rob and Kate Wood, have founded Stretchaboo from their garage in Highburton, Huddersfield.
The pair said they were inspired by “one too many” 3AM nappy changes, which left them wrestling with poppers and zippers.
In a bid to combat such issues, the couple have now launched a range of pull-on and pull-off baby grows, made from 95 per cent bamboo and five per cent spandex.
Mrs Wood said: “Stretchaboo came out of one of those exhausted, slightly desperate parenting moments.
“I was thinking, ‘Why is this still so fiddly in 2025?’ We wanted babywear that was quick to change, soft and comfortable for babies and actually made life easier.
"So we poured our sleepless nights into coming up with Stretchaboo.
"We’re really proud to launch something that helps real families like ours.”
The Woods have two children aged eight and one, with their eldest attending school in Highburton. Mr Wood has a background in marketing while Mrs Wood is a civil servant.