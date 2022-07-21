Strong demand for Yorkshire Tea helps Bettys & Taylors Group achieve more than £250,000 in annual sales

The family run business, which has five Bettys branches in Yorkshire, delivered a “positive performance” despite the disruption caused by the pandemic.

The latest results show that sales increased 9% to £253.7m in the financial year ending 31 October 2021. with operating profit at £11.9m.

Group Finance & Resources Director, Paul Cogan, said: “We started our 2021 financial year hoping for a smoother 12 months ahead. However, the ongoing pandemic and stop-start nature of lockdowns, combined with external factors, such as global supply issues, resulted in another challenging year.

“Thanks to the commitment and passion of our people, the loyalty of our customers and the strength of our family business values, we were able to successfully navigate these turbulent times and deliver a robust financial performance, achieving a quarter of a billion sales for the first time in the group’s history.”

The 2021 sales performance was underpinned by strong growth for Yorkshire Tea, Taylors of Harrogate coffee, and Bettys online mail order service, the company said.

It added: “Yorkshire Tea strengthened its number one brand position in the market in terms of value and volume, growing its annual value share to 33.7%.”

The statement said: “Taylors of Harrogate remained the UK’s number one filter, cafetiere and espresso coffee brand, benefiting from continued in-home consumption and the ongoing popularity of coffee bags with consumers adopting the innovative format.

“Although Bettys branches experienced periods of closure due to the pandemic, when restrictions were lifted the cafés and shops remained busy, reflecting people’s desire for comfort, quality and familiarity in such unprecedented times. The increase in online purchasing experienced the year before also carried through into 2021.”

Mr Cogan added: “Like many other businesses, we have faced considerable challenges and the proactive decisions taken during the year to pay all our people in full during the enforced closure of our Bettys branches, and not to claim any financial support from the government, had an impact on operating profits,”

Mr Cogan continued: “We feel fortunate that throughout another year of changing circumstances, our teams pulled together to support one another, showed incredible adaptability, while continuing to deliver the highest levels of service and quality for our customers, who in turn demonstrated their affection and support for our business.”

Bettys was founded in Harrogate in 1919 by Swiss confectioner Frederick Belmont. In 1962 Bettys purchased Taylors, setting the foundations for the business as it stands today. The business is still owned by the founder’s family.

There are five Bettys branches, all in Yorkshire. The branches were closed for periods during lockdown, with Taylors tea and coffee factory, Bettys Craft Bakery and Bettys mail order service continuing to operate throughout.